Labour’s capitulation to the Muslim voting bloc is now too obvious – too craven – to hide. It’s clear that the party will never reveal the true nature or scale of the grooming gangs; that under their governance, justice will never come for the survivors. Consequently, it’s clear that any inquiry held under the party’s auspices would only ever have been a whitewash.

The Inquiry seeks answers to three key questions: What happened? How did it happen? Why was it allowed to happen? Answering those questions is a crucial step in Britain coming to terms with what took place – and is still taking place across the country. If done properly, the inquiry will send seismic waves through the establishment. If Miah is correct that this does go all the way to the top, it could very well bring down the government.

Read more >