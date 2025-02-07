Fascism, and especially its Nazi incarnation, was an evil the like of which the world had never seen before. Or, thankfully, since. Totalitarian control. Messianic dictatorship. A cult of racial superiority. Paramilitaries crushing the left at home. A Darwinian military struggle for supremacy abroad. The worship of war and violence. The mechanised attempt to murder all of Europe’s Jews. If this sounds anything like America in 2025 to you, then I suggest you leave here right now and go and have a nice, long lie down.

Trump is many things. He’s a right-wing populist. He’s a trenchant opponent of illegal and mass migration. He’s a culture warrior. He can also be a thin-skinned, occasionally conspiratorial, blowhard. But try as I might, I am struggling to find the extermination camps or the goose-stepping gunmen killing with impunity. Perhaps my colleagues on the other side can enlighten me.

