In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, I sit down with political activist Tommy Robinson for a wide-ranging conversation about Britain’s grooming gangs scandal, his ongoing legal case, and his newly released book, The Grooming Gang Cover-Up. Tommy discusses his years investigating grooming gangs, the allegations of institutional failures that allowed the abuse of vulnerable young girls to continue, and why he believes the full truth has yet to emerge. We explore his battles with the British justice system, freedom of speech, censorship, and the controversies that have followed him throughout his career. We also discuss mass immigration, the growing protests in Dover and Portsmouth, two-tier policing, and the breakdown of public trust in Britain’s political establishment. Finally, we examine the future of Britain, the tensions dividing the country, and whether the government can restore public confidence before it’s too late.

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