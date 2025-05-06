Mass immigration has turned democracy into a parasite free-for-all. For all the well-intentioned bleating about the glories of diversity, universal benefit-tourism has opened our doors to the lazy, the greedy and the criminal. When politicians play Santa-Claus with public property, the free gifts attract freeloaders. In the multi-culti madhouse of 2025 each handful of hard-working immigrants drags a comet-trail of chancers in its wake. Donald Trump’s courage and determination have proved to the world that border control and deportations work -as if we didn’t know. But democracy remains on the road to disaster so long as interlopers can grab the steering wheel of a vehicle they did not build and have not paid for. If we intend to save what’s left of western civilisation, immigrants should be barred from holding political office and should never be allowed to vote.

Read more >