There is no mistaking it. Europe is not what it used to be. The Renaissance is long over; Christianity is all but dead. In the UK, mosques insist that churches refrain from ringing their church bells. At the same time, mosques have loudspeakers announcing a call to prayer, which they do publicly five times a day, driving Britons crazy. Why? They're showing dominance.﻿

In the near future, they intend to finally conquer Europe and establish an Islamic caliphate on the continent. Any apparent cooperation they have demonstrated so far will only be temporary. All the pandering in the world will not stop Islam from running them over. Even though there are many peaceful Muslims, it is always the radicals that manage to steer the ship. Look at Gaza.

Read more >