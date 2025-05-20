ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
44m

Wake up Wokies, you won’t be spared either! Look at Lebanon, and many other countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Stop blaming the Jews, and look who are the Real conquerors and occupiers. History repeats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture