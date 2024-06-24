On the gender front, winds of change are blowing in the Great White North. As Meghan Murphy, a prominent critic of gender ideology and survivor of a trans activist hate campaign, reports at Spiked: People don’t want kids being taught that they can change sex. They don’t want men in girls’ changing rooms. They don’t like seeing males winning athletic competitions in the female category. They don’t understand why drag queens need to read stories to their kids. Actually, people haven’t liked all these things for years, but only now are people unafraid to say it openly.

