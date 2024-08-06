Dr. Peter Hotez, a darling of the Gates Foundation and the corrupt United Nations World Health Organization, has suggested that Homeland Security and the Justice Department should be deployed against “anti-vaxxers” in the US. Dr. Hotez, a prominent vaccine pusher and developer, called for deploying security forces, including police and military, to counter “anti-vaccine aggression” in the United States. He also suggested that the United Nations and NATO deploy security forces against “anti-vaxxers.”

