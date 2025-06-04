Dr. Rochagné Kilian is one of the leading doctors in Canada (along with Dr. Trozzi, Dr. Hoffe and others) who have been bravely fighting immense battles with the College of Physicians, by trying to protect and inform patients, other doctors and the public. She is dedicated to preserving the rights of all Canadians to informed consent about medical procedures, protection of bodily autonomy, and the confidentiality of personal medical records.

To support Dr. Kilian click below:

Etransfer - fundingthefight@proton.me

Password - Freedom

Memo - Dr. Kilian

Read more >