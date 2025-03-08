Inside Tommy Robinson’s Prison Stay – My Visit to HMP Woodhill
Sammy Woodhouse reports on her visit to HMP Woodhill, where Tommy Robinson has spent four months in solitary confinement—without a criminal conviction. See her full report here: https://rebelne.ws/3DnlOlX
Starmer Threatens Tommy's Medical Team
Kier Starmer and his government are threatening medical professionals who are pointing out what is happening to Tommy Robinson.
Mental Health Nurse slams treatment of TR at HMP Woodhill
I dared to speak about this as a mental health nurse and got some hellish backlash about it! How I’d broken the NMC Code of conduct etc. threats to report me … like I said, I couldn’t understand why other mental health professionals weren’t speaking out! Well, now they have at last.