The United Nations’ recently held Summit of the Future in New York City served as the platform for the renovation of the organization into “UN 2.0,” revealed journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller on InfoWars’ hit show, The American Journal. This includes reforming the UN Security Council, possibly stripping the United States of its veto power, controlling information, and expanding education into “lifelong learning.”

As Newman and Muller debrief on their findings, they encourage readers to critically examine these global initiatives and consider how global decisions echo through national policies and impact national and individual sovereignty.

