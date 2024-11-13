Is Canada Losing Jobs to Indian Immigrants
Undercover at Walmart, Subway and KFC
After visiting over multiple locations across Toronto, we dig into the debate over who’s working where and what it means for Canadians and new immigrants. From Walmart and Subway to KFC, we observed shifts in diversity, customer service experiences, and language accessibility across the board. Are Indian immigrants taking over key roles? Or is there more to this story? Tune in to get the real scoop!
Comments:
In our small Ontario town, East Indians (whether Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs) within the past few years have replaced 95% of the retail jobs (all positions). It is now rare to find any one of another race working in a fast food restaurant, gas bar, grocery store, Wal-Mart or Tim Hortons. Most of these businesses are staffed 100% by East Indians. Our students and mature workers are hurting. It makes one wonder how this could happen and if it is legal. The Great Replacement is not a theory it is happening in real time.