Despite the hate for Jews, coming in particular from Muslims, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw spoke at a mosque assuring Muslims they will help “return a sense of safety” to their community after a truck was seen with a negative comment. Toronto Mayor Chow called it a “vile and Islamophobic act.”
In the need to halt this Islamophobia, Haroon Siddiqui and Farhan Ali, Muslim Liaison Officers have a podcast called …how ironic…Project Olive Branch, dedicated to teaching about Islam and Islamophobia. And they have a course “The Foundations of Islam and How to Combat Islamophobia.”
They start their podcast with a Muslim greeting. What? I live in Canada. We have two official languages and Arabic isn’t one of them…yet.
So sad. The slow creep of do-goodism destroys all. “First the came…, until there was no one left.” I thought police and politicians should be neutral and unbiased, they should be fired. I’d prefer a billboard with an unfriendly message than have a violent mob of imported hate radicals, committing violent, threatening others, promoting terror and hatred towards a small minority, over and over again, yet act as the victims. Look at a map of the Middle East and North Africa, then you will see who are the real occupiers and conquerors. It’s not the Jews! Go Israel, Go West! strong and moral leaders are now required to save western civilization.