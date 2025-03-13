Despite the hate for Jews, coming in particular from Muslims, Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw spoke at a mosque assuring Muslims they will help “return a sense of safety” to their community after a truck was seen with a negative comment. Toronto Mayor Chow called it a “vile and Islamophobic act.”

In the need to halt this Islamophobia, Haroon Siddiqui and Farhan Ali, Muslim Liaison Officers have a podcast called …how ironic…Project Olive Branch, dedicated to teaching about Islam and Islamophobia. And they have a course “The Foundations of Islam and How to Combat Islamophobia.”

They start their podcast with a Muslim greeting. What? I live in Canada. We have two official languages and Arabic isn’t one of them…yet.

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)