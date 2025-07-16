“The immigrant” is positioned always in liberal discourse as in need of “our” “help.” The narrative is always about “our” “responsibilities” to such immigrants, and all of the immigrants are always positioned within this narrative as being a/ helpless and b/ innocent. And C — the immigrants’ culture that is being imported along with the immigrant, is always supposed to enhance the United States’ culture, simply because it is “other” from the nasty, racist, homogenous culture of the United States.

If you are going to come to America, Somali immigrants, Pakistani immigrants, Salvadoranean immigrants, Indian and British and Mexican and German immigrants — Come legally, learn the language, stop injuring girls and women, whoever you are; join the culture, the ethos, and be American. America is not an economy. It is not a location. America is a social contract.

