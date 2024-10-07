Let's see what the historical records say. Instead of expressing gratitude to the country which gave refuge and opportunity to both sides of her family, does Leah Gazan want to criminalize her fellow citizens on the ground that residential schools harmed her family, when in fact the only person in her direct family tree who went to a residential school was her great-grandfather, John LeCaine (1890-1964), who learned skills there which enabled him to live a very fulfilling life? Leah Gazan is the last person who should be putting forward this private member's bill claiming that her family was harmed by Indian residential schools. She should immediately withdraw the bill.

