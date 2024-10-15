While liberally throwing around the terms 'genocide', 'crimes against humanity' and 'violations of human rights' for 256 pages, Murray fails to provide any evidence for these allegations apart from her own dark interpretation of every effort Canada and Canadians made to provide status Indian and other Indigenous children with education and health care. By June 2022 - after five years, Kimberly Renée Murray had failed to produce the name of a single verifiably-missing residential school child. She has just wasted $10 million dollars of Canadian taxpayers' hard-earned money with the blessing of two successive Ministers of Justice, David Lametti and Arif Virani.

