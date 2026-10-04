Look around. The tower is already cracking. In England, three little girls were stabbed to death at a children’s dance class, and within days riots were tearing through town after town. A year later, crowds were besieging hotels that housed asylum seekers, and the anger spread like a brushfire from one county to the next. In Dublin, children were stabbed outside their school, and the city burned in a single night. In France, the suburbs burn so often that the French have stopped counting, and now the schools are burning too. In southern Spain, men roamed the streets hunting for revenge after an elderly man was beaten. Every time, the authorities rushed to the cameras to call it an isolated incident. Every time, they were lying, and everyone knew it. The tower is collapsing, and every sign points toward civil war.

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Photo: Credit