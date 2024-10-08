He who controls the weather controls the world.” These ominous words were spoken in 1962, at Southwest Texas State University, by then Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson. In that Cold War era speech, he was alluding to what could happen after the “development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world cloud layer and ultimately control the weather.” Later, as president, LBJ would authorize Operation Popeye, the spraying of silver and lead iodide into monsoon storm clouds over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam to facilitate U.S. military operations by causing landslides and washing out river crossings.

