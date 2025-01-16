There is not ‘peace’ in the Middle East. For the vast moral challenges raised by 7 October remain unresolved. Should the Jewish nation really have to live cheek-by-jowl with Jew killers? Wouldn’t the destruction of Hamas be good for both Israelis and Palestinians? Why did so many in the West side with the pogromists over the pogrom’s victims following that orgy of barbarism? And shouldn’t we now stand with civilisation, proudly, against Islamism? Trump can gloat, but unless we give answers to these questions, the crisis both there and here will continue.

We need to be honest: the ceasefire deal is a boon for Hamas and a blow to Israel.

