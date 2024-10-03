As we grapple with the seriousness of what Iran did, with the criminality of its onslaught, it is important to clock Iran’s weaknesses, too. Are we witnessing the death rattle of Iranian tyranny? It is impossible to overstate the size of the blow Iran has experienced this past week, and this past year. The ruthless theocracy’s entire proxy strategy, its use of Islamist armies like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis to shore up its influence to its west, lies virtually in tatters. For now, at least.

7 October changed the game. It made it clear that Iran’s proxies are not just a threat to be carefully monitored but a fascistic menace capable of killing thousands of Jews. Not just something to be deterred but something to be destroyed. I’m going to go out on a limb and say protecting Jewish life is more important than propping up Washington’s clapped-out Middle East policy.

