We live in an Age of Mediocrities, where the most successful politicians tend to be the least interesting ones, the most malleable ones, and the dumbest and most indoctrinated ones. It is an age of failure and pettiness and shame at the very concept of heroes and greatness, an age revolted by Trump’s large presence and invocation of national greatness as if there is no sin worse than achievement. There’s a weird disconnect here between the public and the private because globalists and progressives are all exceptionally vain, narcissistic and ego-driven but their ideology demands the appearance of humility and the rhetoric of equality even while they preen themselves, enrich themselves, and view ordinary voters with vast and superior contempt.

The greatest Americans of every generation have carried the unmistakable features of their forefathers – born in Athens, formed by Rome, baptized in Christendom, hardened in the furnace of medieval Europe, endowed with the English genius for liberty, and then carried across the Atlantic to be reborn on the shores of a new world. Together, we must now rediscover that spirit. We are at an inflection point – an inflection point not only in the history of my nation, but an inflection point in the whole of our civilization.

Listen to the speech here >