Well, nobody saw this coming. In one fell swoop, President Trump has just traced out Technocracy’s mystery map of the North American Technate, which stretched from Greenland to just beyond Panama. This far exceeds George W. Bush’s failed attempt to create the North American Union in 2005-2006 to merge the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Let’s review the highlights first:

Trump offers to buy Greenland but doesn’t rule out force to get it.

Trump says that the U.S. is going to reclaim the Panama Canal from the Chinese and Panama, and again, he doesn’t rule out force to get it

Trump announced a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump states intent to make Canada into the 51st state

To get some background, you must read my white paper written in 2006, Toward A North American Union. This was written before I discovered historic Technocracy and related it to the Trilateral Commission’s New International Economic Order. Now it makes perfect sense.

