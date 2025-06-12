Tommy Robinson, a polarizing figure in the UK, reveals the dark truth behind the country's grooming gangs and the cover-ups by political elites. With courage and resilience, he exposes corruption, free speech violations, and systemic injustice, challenging the establishment for a better future.

In this wide-ranging interview, Tommy opens up about his journey, the battles he’s faced, and the state of free speech in the UK and beyond. To say Patrick wasn't shocked by what Tommy revealed to him during their conversation would be an understatement. Tommy's warning to America has been sent and received.

Listen to this excellent interview here >