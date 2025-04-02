Are you aware that Islam is rapidly becoming the greatest danger to Canadians, jeopardizing our sovereignty and very existence as a free and democratic nation? Canadians need to stop and take a look around them. We are experiencing a mass invasion of Hindus, Sikhs, Chinese Communists and Muslims. Aside from those who are integrating and assimilating, all others pose a significant threat to Canada’s sovereignty and security. But one group, Muslims, stands out above the rest as an aggressive and organized force, actively engaging in destabilizing activities that endanger both national safety and social cohesion.

DO NOT MISS THIS EMPOWER HOUR!

More here >