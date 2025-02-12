The conversion of St. Anne’s Church into a mosque is not just a real estate deal—it’s a symbolic conquest that exposes the West’s accelerating decline, as Islam advances with unwavering determination while Christianity crumbles under complacency, weak leadership, and self-inflicted surrender.

For Muslims, this is not a mere business transaction—it is a statement of conquest. Throughout history, Islam has sought to convert the religious sites of others into mosques, as seen with the Ka’ba in Arabia, the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the Umayyad mosque built atop the Church of St. John the Baptist, and the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople. The transformation of St. Anne’s Church into a mosque is simply another example of this long-standing tradition.

