With the blood of an innocent child still fresh on his hands, the jihadi laughed in the faces of Austrian police, defiantly raising the one-finger ISIS salute—a grotesque display of contempt for his victims, his hosts, and a nation too paralyzed by political correctness to stop the relentless tide of Islamic terror.

This brutal attack is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader pattern—a direct consequence of Europe’s blind acceptance of mass Islamic immigration. The laughing face of Ahmad G. is the same face that Europe has seen time and again, from the Bataclan massacre in France to the Christmas market attack in Berlin.

