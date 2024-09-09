From Solingen to Moscow to Hartlepool, jihadist attacks risk becoming the new normal. Islamist terror has returned to Europe. But in truth, it never really went away.

Politicians, pundits and even some anti-extremism experts seem gripped by the same genuinely bigoted belief. That to confront Islamist terror too forcefully risks alienating Muslims and fuelling far-right violence. When Nancy Faeser became interior minister in 2022, one of her first acts was to abolish an expert government working group on Islamism. She set up one on ‘Islamophobia’ instead.

The silence of the elites on Islamist terrorism reflects a deadly cowardice. One we cannot indulge any longer.

