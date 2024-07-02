Did anyone think that when the Powell River Regional District was renamed in 2021 to an unpronounceable word from an indigenous language that exceedingly few from the surrounding area speak or understand, that the activists would somehow be satisfied with this, that they wouldn’t also come for the name of the City of Powell River, and everything else under the sun that is good?

A local paramedic named Ted Vizzutti, and a group of residents, appeared at Powell River City Hall to protest the proposed name change. A distinguished 38-year long career of service, saving lives as a Paramedic, destroyed because woke activists claim indigenous feelings have been hurt by a settler with a colonial mindset. It was said about Vizzutti that his “comments and actions have impacted the Tla’amin First Nations community wherein they do not feel safe to call 911.”

Read more >