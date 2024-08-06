Hamas acted under instructions from Iran in carrying out its terrorist invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. It was not a border skirmish, but an act of war accompanied by rhetorical flourishes that confirmed that Hamas does not and will never accept the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state. The Hamas leadership clearly knew that Israel would reply with a massive and sustained attack on Hamas in Gaza, and that the lives of the Hamas leaders were apt to be the subject of mortal attack from Israeli intelligence and special forces.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was a very positive development, and so will be its sequels if they are provoked and needed. Israel has made the point that no target of the justified wrath of Israel is safe.

