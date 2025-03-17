It appears Trudeau/Carney have now destroyed another defining Canadian institution with ‘carbon’ tax and lockdowns. Hudson’s Bay to close all stores
BREAKING: Hudson’s Bay Company, established in 1670, plans to LIQUIDATE its entire business as early as next week, putting over 9,000 jobs at risk. This marks the end of a 355-year legacy in Canadian retail history.
It will be an expedited liquidation process. We discussed the declining traffic since COVID and added costs like Carbon Tax and the tariff war with US playing a major factor. What this govt doesn't realize is some businesses cannot lower their footprint. 3-6 floor stores w/ multiple gas boilers to heat them and massive ACs to cool them cannot be made more efficient. And add to that increasing shipping costs and declining sales.
I have so many good memories of the Bay. So did my parents. They remembered most that, when they were new immigrants, the Bay gave them credit!!! And so my mother was able to have a washing machine!