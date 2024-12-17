Trudeau’s policies over the years have involved higher taxes, massive influxes of immigrants (especially from Muslim countries, although he’s generally opened the border), euthanasia (which has seen over 60,000 mostly white Canadians line up for the government death squads in just the past few years), legalized pot, the demand that Canada, a cold place, must achieve net zero by 2050, and, most recently, the promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Now, though, it’s all falling apart. And interestingly, the threat to Trudeau’s power isn’t coming from the right. It’s coming from within his own party. He’s gone so far left that even the leftists in his party can’t tolerate him.

Read more >