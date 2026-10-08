Seventeen years after Nidal Hasan shouted Allahu Akbar and opened fire on unarmed American soldiers, the Army has set the date. December 3, 2026. 1 p.m. Central. Fort Hood. A firing squad.

President Trump approved the order on October 2. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended the method. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle put Hasan back on the post where he killed 13 and wounded 32. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said what the families had waited to hear: judgment day has come.

It should not have taken this long.

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