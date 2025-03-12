Before anyone jumps to the conclusion that Canada’s economy post Pierre Trudeau’s bizarre and destructive reign is in safe hands should perhaps think again. Carney is equally ideological as became evident during his pro-Green tenure in the UK. Today, as a reminder, we republish Ewen Stewart’s response to the deluded banker’s claim in 2023 that Brexit was to blame for inflation. No, says Stewart, it was Carney. This article was first published on June 19, 2023.

Mark Carney needs an excuse for his own failings. A moment’s sane thought can see Brexit is the lamest of lame excuses. I am sorry to say it’s individuals like Carney that are primarily and directly responsible for today’s inflation. Brexit doesn’t even come near. Tragically he shows no contrition, instead doubling down on his own failure.

Read more >