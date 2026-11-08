CFB Gagetown, which is Canada’s second-largest military facility, sprawls over 1,100 square kilometres. It has ample room for approximately 6,500 troops and reserves, 1,000 civilian staff, and 10,000 soldiers, cadets, and police who head there to train annually. But there’s no room for Jesus anymore in St. Luke’s Protestant chapel on the base. The Liberal government booted Him out.

The chapel occupies one of the 740 buildings yet was deemed one too many to permit visible representation of the Son of God or Christianity.

During renovations, the historic sacred building was stripped of Christian symbols. Despite passionate protests, crosses, the altar, stained-glass windows, and steeple won’t be restored. They don’t fit into the Liberal vision of inclusion. The chapel will serve as a multi-faith space on a base that already has multi-faith spaces.

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