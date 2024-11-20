A chilling Islamic march in Mississauga, Canada, on Saturday, November 17, openly glorified jihad and martyrdom through its chants, sparking outrage and alarm across the country. The march leader proclaimed:

“Our purpose is Allah; our way is the way of Jihad. Our purpose is Allah, and Jihad is our path. Death in the way of Allah is our best aspiration.”

These declarations were punctuated by repeated cries of “Takbir” followed by the Islamic war cry, “Allahu Akbar.” The marchers concluded with a rallying call: “Al-Quds [Jerusalem]: Onwards to Jerusalem, martyrs in our millions,” a line they chanted repeatedly for emphasis.

Read more >