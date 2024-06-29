Donald Trump and the Republicans are not a threat to democracy, the lying media and the corrupt politicians in the D.C. swamp are. If the media actually pursued the truth and believed in giving the people the truth, instead of carrying the water for the corrupt politicians, a Joe Biden presidency would never have happened, a Donald Trump presidency may never have happened, a Barack Obama presidency may never have happened, a Bush and Clinton presidency may never have happened, and maybe we would have had true Presidential leadership over the last 20 to 30 years, instead of the lies and corruption we are continually fed by the media and our most powerful politicians.

Read more >