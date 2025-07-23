Freedom of expression includes the right to say what you want to say, and also the right to refrain from saying something that you disagree with. Free speech includes the right not to endorse a particular philosophy or worldview, and the right not to affirm or celebrate any particular flag. Freedom of religion includes the right to practice one’s faith, and also the right to refrain from endorsing or promoting beliefs that are contrary to one’s faith. If Canada is still a free country, no citizen should be forced to salute any flag, or to express support for any religious or political symbol, or for any flag or ideology.

Read more >