“You sanctimonious, hypocritical cowards.

How dare you threaten the one Jewish state on earth — after everything your nations did to us!

You dare speak of ‘humanitarian values’ while standing on piles of Jewish bones your ancestors buried beneath cobblestones, cathedrals and the charters of ‘civilized’ nations?!



Britain.

Oh, Britain.

The empire that carved up the Middle East with a pencil and a gin-and-tonic.

You issued the Balfour Declaration and then slammed the door on Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis.

You handed chunks of Jewish land to Arab monarchs and let Jews die in the Holocaust rather than let them enter your precious Mandate.

You interned Holocaust survivors in Cyprus as if they were criminals.

And now you’re wagging your colonial finger at Jews for building homes on our ancestral hills?

Shove your royal hypocrisy back into Buckingham Palace and deal with your own collapsing society — where knife crime, antisemitism and Islamic extremism are more common than fish and chips.



France.

Liberté, égalité, fraternité — unless you’re a Jew.

You deported more than 75,000 Jews to their deaths during the Holocaust with the full cooperation of the Vichy regime. You let them be shoved into cattle cars from the Vél d’Hiv while Parisians watched.

And after the war?

No justice.

No reckoning.

Just decades of indifference and empty words.

Today Jews are stabbed in the streets of France, synagogues are under military guard, and you still have the gall to lecture us about morality?

You couldn’t protect your own republic from a van full of jihadists, but now you want to dictate to Israel how it should defend itself against genocidal terrorists?

You are morally bankrupt and culturally collapsing.



Canada.

Oh Canada — America’s cold, smug, spineless cousin.

Your ‘moral high ground’ is a snow-covered hill of lies.

You locked Jewish refugees out during the Holocaust.

The ship St. Louis begged for your mercy.

You sent them back — to die.

‘None is too many,’ your officials said.

That is your legacy.

Today your politicians pose for photo-ops in mosques that glorify martyrs while condemning Israel for fighting murderers.

You have turned your universities into Hamas fan clubs and your parliament into a virtue circus.

You abandoned the Jews when we were stateless, and now you want to punish us for defending our state?!



Here is our answer.

We are not the stateless Jews of 1942.

We are the sovereign people of Israel — armed, aware and unapologetic.

Your sanctions are a joke.

Your threats are meaningless.

Your moral lectures are garbage.

We do not need your permission to live.

We do not need your approval to fight.

We are not going anywhere.”

Caroline Glick/Facebook/September 25, 2026