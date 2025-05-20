At around 10:30 a.m. London time, Justice Jeremy Johnson ruled that Tommy Robinson can go free from prison. His contempt of court has been “purged” and he is free to go. Tommy is expected to leave prison later this week.

As you know, Tommy has served seven months in a maximum security prison, in solitary confinement no less, for the sin of publishing a documentary film to Twitter, called “Silenced”. (How ironic.) That film was seen more than 160 million times, but a judge had ordered Tommy not to publish it, and he did anyways.

Listen here >