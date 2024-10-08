Assange revealed how the CIA attempted to assassinate him within the embassy, tried to obtain DNA from his infant son, and had a CIA asset permanently track his wife. “We revealed the CIA's vast production of malware and viruses, its subversion of supply chains. He went on to explain that under Mike Pompeo’s leadership, the CIA had drafted plans to kidnap or kill him while also targeting his colleagues in Europe with theft, hacking, and planting false information.

