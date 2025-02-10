Just released emaciated Israeli hostages report they were choked, hung upside down from the ceiling, starved and tortured by Hamas
Ohad Ben-Ami was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7 2023 alongside Sharabi, whose British-born wife Lianne and their two teenage daughters were killed on October 7. His kidnapped brother, Yossi Sharabi, died in captivity. Like Levy, Sharabi reportedly only discovered that his family had been murdered after he returned to Israel, having expressed his excitement to see them again during the latest Hamas-organised handover ceremony.
So sad. Good is bad and bad is good, in the world of the hate filled radicals and progressives.
And that is why I have said time after time. FLATTEN IT