Justin Trudeau released a video on his YouTube account Sunday in which he attempts to explain away his immigration policy and blame everyone but himself. Trudeau explains that Canada was in a labour shortage after the pandemic to justify his open border policies. He also blames corporations and lobbying groups for the mess he made.

Crucially at the end of the video, Trudeau admits that high temporary immigration triggered a rise in rental costs for Canadians. C

