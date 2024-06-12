Returning to a familiar theme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau castigated “populist right-wing forces” for creating “fear, division and anxiety” while he claims to want to “understand” and “solve it.”

This comes after sweeping gains made by right-wing parties in the EU legislative elections over the weekend. The overwhelming support for Marine Le Pen's National Rally party in France led current Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron to call for snap elections in July as he felt the votes were a rebuke of his leadership. Belgium's prime minister resigned after the votes in his nation, while Germany's AfD party took an unprecedented second place in that country. The results were seen as EU citizens' defiance against unfettered immigration, economic woes and a progressive climate agenda.

“We have seen around the world a rise of populist right wing forces in just about every democracy that we've seen, and it is of concern to see political parties choosing to instrumentalize anger, fear, division, anxiety,” Trudeau told reporters Monday.

