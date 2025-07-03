Karen Diamond: killed by ‘anti-Zionism’
The burning of Jews in Boulder, Colorado speaks to the lethal intolerance of Israelophobia.
A woman has died following a savage racist attack. She was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire by a man barking bigoted insults in her face. She later succumbed to her injuries, her precious life extinguished in a 21st-century lynching by fire. Why? Because the victim was a Jew. Her name was Karen Diamond. She was 82 years old. She was one of 29 people who gathered at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on 1 June to call for the release of the Israeli hostages.
Ahh, the tolerant woke left, and the religion of peace, strike again. Both hand holding in their BS bed of lies. So sad they Allowed the propaganda to infiltrate into all institutions, so that those so full of hate for others feel justified to do Awful things.
Very sad for her family. As long as the political left promotes hatred and division there will be chaos in inoccent lives.