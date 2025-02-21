Victory! We got Kash Patel across the finish line—and make no mistake, it was the grassroots who sealed the deal, flooding the lines with calls and emails! Together, we’ve powered key Trump nominees to confirmation, and we’re not stopping now. We’ve got a little more fight left to protect D.O.G.E.—that fearless crew exposing fraud and fraudsters at warp speed, stacking up evidence for the DOJ and Kash Patel to wield like a hammer. The Dems? They’re scrambling like their pants are on fire—because in just four weeks, we’ve defunded the swamp, publicly shamed it, axed the bloated partisan bureaucracy, and primed the pump for justice to sweep through and restore our Republic.

Read more >