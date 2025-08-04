ACT! For Canada

Luc Lelievre
We are under relentless attack by these thugs on nearly every aspect of our lives. They harass us around the clock—controlling the air we breathe, the food we depend on, the space we live in—everything. They even plan to come after our pets.

https://reclaimthenet.org/eu-revives-plan-to-ban-private-messaging

I wonder if these thugs—Gates and company—truly believe they can poison and enslave nine billion people in the blink of an eye. But the Nash equilibrium seems to support what Dan Wootton is reporting from the U.K.: when things become untenable, democracy pushes back. No compliance in sight!

https://www.danwoottonoutspoken.com/p/in-the-dead-of-night-illegals-were?

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dilution-a-civic-anatomy-of-institutional

