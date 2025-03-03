Not only do Britain, France and Canada not have sufficiently trained troops in sufficient numbers ready to go against Russia, but these countries also do not have the industrial capacity to churn out enough weapons and ammunition that such a fight would require. Remember, the Russians are outproducing NATO countries 3 to 1 on the production of the all-important 155mm shells so crucial to the meat-grinder war going on in Ukraine. They know they can’t go it alone, but they are calling Donald Trump’s bluff, trying to force his hand to join their war plan. But Trump made it clear he doesn’t consider this Russia-Ukraine border war to be America’s fight. He wants it over.

America will not put up with it for much longer. It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing.

