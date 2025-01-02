Tory leader Kemi Badenoch joined Elon Musk in demanding a new probe into the UK's 'rape gang scandal' today, after the X owner reignited his feud with the PM. Ms Badenoch and the billionaire Trump advisor jumped on a decision by Labour not to back a new probe into allegations of abuse in Oldham.

Last January a report found young girls were 'left at the mercy' of paedophile grooming gangs for years in Rochdale because of failings by senior police and council bosses.

