Kemi Badenoch backs Elon Musk's demand for a new probe into 'rape gangs scandal' after X owner claimed Keir Starmer allowed abusers to 'exploit young girls without facing justice'
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch joined Elon Musk in demanding a new probe into the UK's 'rape gang scandal' today, after the X owner reignited his feud with the PM. Ms Badenoch and the billionaire Trump advisor jumped on a decision by Labour not to back a new probe into allegations of abuse in Oldham.
Last January a report found young girls were 'left at the mercy' of paedophile grooming gangs for years in Rochdale because of failings by senior police and council bosses.
What a disgusting lot these people are they should be jailed as accomplices.