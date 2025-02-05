Which brings us to the only genuine, clearly visible external force that can possibly bring our corrupt system to its knees. There is -right here in Britain- at least one movement with all the necessary determination and energy required to uproot the rotten trunk of Westminster and consign our parliamentary system to the flames. They don’t compromise and they never back down. They won’t support Tommy Robinson or vote Reform, but are single-minded to the point of being downright militant and growing in strength every day. That movement is called radical Islam and its followers intend to put a muslim in Downing Street by 2030.

If British voters meekly comply with just two more elections under the existing system, do not be surprised to hear the Call to Prayer ringing out from speakers in Downing Street. Forget the minnow that is Kier Starmer -you will never be invited to vote for him again. The sixty-four thousand dollar question is, what the hell do we do about the relentless advance of the Religion of Peace?

Read more >