‘First of all, we inherited a mess. We inherited Iran marching towards a nuclear weapon. Had the President not destroyed that program, I really think that Iran would have had incredible leverage over the United States and could have been a destabilising force all over the world . . . That’s why it matters so much. You think about how much prosperity, how much trade, how much private investment we’re talking about getting from the UAE and from Saudi Arabia. Well, that’s not going to happen [if Iran has a nuke]. All that great peace and prosperity is not going to happen if Iran has a nuclear weapon and is able to bully these guys, and so President Trump just cut this off. That was a very profound thing. But had we not had the Biden and Obama presidencies, then the Iran nuclear program wouldn’t have been in such an advanced shape. But it is what it is. He inherited a mess. He fixed the mess. He inherited a house with some very serious problems. He repaired the problems with Iran.

