It is a mixture of some bizarre kind of leftist jingoism, an attempt to unify Canadians by opposing them all to Donald Trump’s America, excited noises about joining European military efforts, whatever-that-may-mean, also noises about increased military cooperation with the US somehow, a LOT about the removal of gun rights from Canadians, I guess except the ones going to fight in Europe’s wars or something? I dunno. Charles opens with a land claims acknowledgement. The King of England opens his speech with an explanation of how the land the British and French settled, really all belongs to tribes no one can pronounce.

